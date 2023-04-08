How Russia supplies the Armed Forces with its equipment: the impressive losses of the enemy are revealed

Yana Stavska18:32, 04/08/23

Russians throw away their equipment more often than Ukrainians.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian Federation has lost at least 10,000 units of military equipment in battles . In Ukraine, losses in technology are three times smaller, says the ORYX report.

According to published data for April 2023, the Russian army lost more than 10,000 units of military equipment , of which 6,472 were destroyed, 304 were damaged, and 394 were abandoned.

Including 1,928 tanks, 2,281 infantry fighting vehicles and 12 ships. These are the data that were confirmed through OSINT research – the study of photos and videos on the network.

In addition, the Armed Forces won 2,834 units of Russian military equipment.

In Ukraine, the losses of military equipment are three times smaller: 2,030 units of military equipment were destroyed, 176 were damaged, 89 were abandoned, and a total of 866 units were captured by the Russian army.

