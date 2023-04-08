Crimea will be liberated by force: Zelenskyi was told what would happen next

Ukraine faces the difficult task of returning Crimea under its jurisdiction.

The deoccupation of Crimea will take place by military means. This was stated by the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the ARC, Tamila Tasheva, in an interview with “Krym.Realiya” .

She noted that attempts to resolve the conflict diplomatically failed – the Kremlin refused to discuss Crimea before the full-scale invasion, and is still refusing to do so now.

“We do not rule out the political-diplomatic element to minimize losses among the civilian population, the military, the destruction of civil infrastructure, but we well understand that, most likely, liberation will be by military means,” Tasheva said.

According to her, immediately after the liberation of the peninsula, military administrations will appear there, which will later be transformed into military-civilian and then civilian ones.

The former vice-prime minister of Crimea, Andrii Senchenko, commented to the publication that the Ukrainian state still has not defined clear criteria for who will be judged as collaborators in Crimea and who will not be punished.

“Today we need to divide the people living on the territory of Crimea into camps, determine those who will go to prison – these are Aksyonov and Konstantinov and others like them. And the big camp is two million people who must understand that the Ukrainian state considers them victims,” ​​Senchenko said.

According to him, the lack of clear criteria for who is a collaborator in the case of Crimea gives the occupiers the opportunity to speculate on this topic, intimidating the population with general repression after the return of Ukrainian power.

Prospects for the liberation of Crimea

Earlier this week, Brazilian President Luis da Silva said that Ukraine should leave Crimea to Russia in order to end the war. According to him, “Zelensky cannot want everything,” and “the world needs peace.”

Responding to this statement, President Zelenskyi called the liberation of Crimea the only option . He noted that Russia is engaged in repressions and murders in Crimea.

According to the retired commander of the US forces, Ben Hodges, it is Crimea that will become the strategic goal of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. He is sure that the destruction of Russian troops in the Bakhmut area will not have the same effect as the exit of the Armed Forces to the Sea of ​​Azov and Crimea.

