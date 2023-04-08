Analysis: Russia Ukraine War German Leopard 2A6 vs. Russian T-90M future tanks battles

07 APRIL 2023

Future tanks battles in Ukraine Leopard 2A6 VS. T-90M.

Discover an exclusive video report: Army Recognition editorial explores the upcoming confrontation between the German Leopard 2A6 and the Russian T-90M tanks in the context of future battles in Ukraine. We dive into the technical specifications, strengths, and weaknesses of each tank to provide an in-depth analysis of their performance on the battlefield.

We begin with a brief introduction to the history and development of each tank, followed by a detailed comparison of their firepower, armor, and mobility. The Leopard 2A6, a highly modernized version of the Leopard 2, boasts impressive firepower with its Rheinmetall 120mm L/55 smoothbore gun, while the T-90M, an upgraded variant of the T-90, is equipped with a powerful 125mm 2A82 smoothbore gun.

In terms of armor, the Leopard 2A6 features advanced composite armor and modular armor packages for enhanced protection, whereas the T-90M employs a combination of composite armor and explosive reactive armor, providing robust defense against various threats. We also discuss the mobility aspect, with the Leopard 2A6 being powered by a 1,500 horsepower MTU diesel engine and the T-90M utilizing a 1,130 horsepower V-92S2 diesel engine, granting them distinct tactical advantages in different combat scenarios.

Additionally, we touch on the electronic warfare capabilities and situational awareness systems that each tank possesses, which play a crucial role in modern warfare. The video concludes with an expert opinion on which tank may have the upper hand in the anticipated combat situations in Ukraine while highlighting that the outcome will ultimately depend on various factors such as terrain, tactics, and support from infantry and air forces.

Join us as we delve into the fascinating world of armored warfare and the showdown between the German Leopard 2A6 and the Russian T-90M tanks in this captivating video.

