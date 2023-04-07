We are giving away watches and caps from HIMARS missiles: OBOZREVATEL has announced a fundraiser for drones

7.04.2023 Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

From the first days of the war, OBOZREVATEL employees, their relatives and friends have been protecting Ukraine from Russian invaders. In battles, a lot of ammunition, weapons and devices are lost, which are essential for our military to win.

The editors of the publication, our partners and readers have been constantly raising funds for more than a year of war to support our colleagues. Yes, together with our readers, we purchased two cars for the defenders of Ukraine, closed fees for two more cars, provided fees for ammunition – helmets, uniforms, backpacks, shoes, tents and more. Also, thanks to the fees, it became possible to repair drones and cars so that our fighters can work to the maximum of their capabilities.

We would like to remind you that we have already organized a collection and a raffle for HIMARS missile covers, which, through the efforts of our defenders, had been fired against the occupiers in the Kherson region. Then, which is significant, the largest amount from our reader came on the day of the “cotton” on the Crimean bridge – 22,000 UAH.

In anticipation of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the great battle, we launched a new camp.

Our colleagues really need drones. In addition, auto repair is not solved yet. With the rest of the funds from the previous meeting, we have already bought eco flow and additional batteries for it, three spare batteries for Mavic 3 drones, an enhanced antenna, and 6 memory cards for drones.

To meet new needs, we are giving away watches that were made from the same HIMARS missiles. The winner with the highest amount will receive them.

In addition, there is an opportunity to win a cover from a HIMARS rocket – it will be raffled between those who donated from 200 UAH.

The price of the issue is considerable: 250 thousand hryvnia . At stake – 5 drones and auto repair.

Therefore, we are opening a new collection for our defenders for this amount. And we believe in the indifference of those they protect.

You can join the collection using the following details:

Bank card number: 5375 4112 0501 6046

PrivatBank 4731 1856 2037 3594

PayPal lesia_1@i.ua

We remind you that even a small help eventually becomes a cell of a big cause. And we have it – one for all: Victory, for which thousands and thousands of our soldiers are now fighting at the front.

Let’s help them win.

