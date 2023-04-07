Ukrzaliznytsia’s freight traffic volumes in March hit record high since war started

07.04.2023 02:37

In March 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC transported 12.2 million tonnes of cargo, which is the highest monthly result since the Russian full-scale invasion started.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrzaliznytsia JSC Commercial Department Deputy Director Valerii Tkachov on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“According to the recent data, in March 2023, the company transported 12.2 million tonnes of cargo, which is 3.9 million tonnes (or 47%) higher compared to the same period last year, and 1 million tonnes (or 8.7%) higher compared to February 2023,” the report states.

The March result is the highest monthly freight traffic volume, which has been recorded by Ukrzaliznytsia JSC since the Russian full-scale invasion started, Tkachov added.

A reminder that, in March 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC transported 5.3 million tonnes of exported goods, which is 73.4% higher compared to the same period last year and 4% higher compared to February 2023.

