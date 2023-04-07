The ex-commander of PMC “Wagner” Medvedev was detained in Sweden: what he was accused of

Artem Budrin22:02, 07.04.23

Again illegally moved to another country.

The former commander of PMC “Wagner” Andrey Medvedev was detained in Sweden. According to Dagbladet , the perpetrator was arrested on Thursday 6 April.

According to available information Gulagu.net , the Russian was traveling by bus from Norway to Sweden. The purpose of his trip was to buy cigarettes.

“He was told that cigarettes cost half as much there,” the source notes.

Swedish law enforcement officers detained him on the way back: Medvedev was just getting on the bus. The reason for the conclusion was the lack of the right to stay in Sweden. He only has the opportunity to live in Norway.

“He thought he could go to Sweden. Andrei did not know that he could not leave Norway until the issue of political asylum was considered,” the Russian’s lawyers said.

Now the 26-year-old offender is being held in the Gothenburg migration prison. This Swedish city is located 180 kilometers from the border with Norway.

However, lawyers also note that this incident will in no way affect the case for granting political asylum to Medvedev in Norway.

Former Wagner PMC commander Andrey Medvedev: what you need to know about him

Andrei Medvedev is a former commander of the Russian private military company Wagner. He signed a contract in July 2022 and was sent to war 10 days later. This is the first “Wagnerian” who fought against Ukraine and then was able to flee abroad.

He crossed the Russian-Norwegian border on January 13, allegedly with the assistance of the Russian dissident group GULAG.net. Medvedev himself says that he crossed to Norway on an icy lake using white camouflage.

In December, even before crossing the border, Medvedev, a deserter, told reporters from the Russian edition of The Insider about the deaths of Wagner mercenaries for refusing to take part in hostilities in Ukraine. He spoke about ten episodes of which he is aware, and claimed that the two killed were not prisoners of Russian colonies recruited into PMCs. He repeatedly stated that he was ready to tell everything he knew about Wagner and its leader Yevgeny Prigogine.

After arriving in Norway, Medvedev asked the country for political asylum. They did not refuse him and undertook to consider the request of the Russian on the terms of confidentiality .

Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, which is involved in investigating war crimes in Ukraine, said it was interrogating Medvedev, who “has the status of a witness.”

This is not the first time the Russian has been involved in an incident since his escape. At the end of February, Medvedev was detained because of a drunken brawl . The trial in this case is scheduled for April 25.

