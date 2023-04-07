Russian Belgorod region cancels Victory Day celebrations ‘not to provoke’ Ukraine

Thursday, April 6, 2023 9:00:03 PM

The authorities of the Russian Belgorod region have cancelled traditional Victory Day events.

“There will be no parade in order not to provoke the enemy with a large number of equipment and military personnel in the center of Belgorod,” said the Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Gladkov also noted that so far there is no decision whether to hold a procession of the “Immortal Regiment”, celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Prokhorovka, and festive fireworks. “No one is going to put people at risk,” the governor stressed.

Last year, a Victory Day parade was also not held in the Belgorod region on May 9. The procession of the “Immortal Regiment” and the fireworks took place. The Victory Day parade has also been canceled in several Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

