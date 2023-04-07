Putin’s Embarrassing Moment of Utter Silence Before a Group of New Ambassedors

April 7, 2023

Russian dictator Vlad Putin welcomed 17 new ambassadors in the Kremlin, including US Ambassador Lynne Tracy, on Wednesday. Now, social networks are in an uproar over his speech, in particular, the end of it. The 17 new representatives are from Denmark, Paraguay, Norway, Equatorial Guinea, Oman, Syria, Macedonia, Brunei Darussalam, Mexico, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Abkhazia, United States of America, Iraq, Cambodia, Republic of Guinea, and the European Union.



In Vlad Putin’s meeting with these diplomats in Moscow, he accused the West of a geopolitical confrontation with Russia. At the ceremony in the Kremlin, marking the inauguration of the new ambassadors, Putin claimed that the EU conceived this confrontation with mafia land and abandoned its mission of developing economic cooperation and integration on the European continent. Furthermore, Putin accused the United States of having sparked the conflict in Ukraine with a revolution. At the same time, he spoke of Russia’s fundamental willingness to enter into dialogue with all states and to a partnership on an equal footing.



The despot also spoke other nonsense, which the reader can see in the video, if he or she so desires. Naturally, what he does not mention is the fact that it is he, who has started all of these problems, not only his illegal war, but every other problem that existed before the war and up until this very moment in time. These are problems that he’s now trying to accuse others of. This is wholly in line of a true fascist. He is not only a fascist, but also an organized crime figure, and now, since the 17th of March 2023, he’s officially a wanted war criminal. It’s one of humanity’s great mysteries, why this country’s purported government is given official status.

That awkward moment when you conclude a ceremony and no one applauds you. 🤣



The people in the audience are the newly arrived ambassadors from 17 countries (see the list below ⬇️).#Russia #Putin pic.twitter.com/jG1NXWDPcX — Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) April 5, 2023



What’s remarkable about the incident in the Kremlin on Wednesday is the presence of diplomats from certain countries friendly to mafia land, notably Syria, Abkhazia, Zimbabwe, Cambodia, and Iraq, who all remained just as silent as the rest.

