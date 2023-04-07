Number of Russian soldiers willing to surrender to Ukraine doubles

7 APRIL 2023

The number of Russian occupiers willing to surrender doubled in March; the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine believes that this is due to the expectation of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Press office of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine; Vitaliy Matvienko, the spokesman for I Want to Live, a Ukrainian intelligence project intended to encourage Russians who want to surrender to call the special hotline, on air of the national 24/7 broadcast on 6 April

Details: More than 3,000 appeals were registered as part of the I Want to Live project in March 2023. This is twice as much as the previous monthly indicators.

Quote: “The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine confirms the sharp increase in the number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender to save their lives.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine also notes intensification of capturing the occupiers right on the battlefield.”

More details: The Defence Intelligence believes that the increase in the number of those willing to surrender is due to the expectation of the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...