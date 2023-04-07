Lots Of Corpses: AFU Show Russian Trenches Near Bakhmut

The Ukrainian drone caused panic among the surviving invaders.

7.04.2023

The Russian army and the Wagner PMC, have been storming the fortress city in the Donetsk region since last summer.

As of April 7, Ukrainian troops continue to hold the defence and do not surrender Bakhmut, while the invaders are suffering huge losses and totally caving.

The Ukraine 365 Telegram channel published a video of the panic of Russians in the trenches. They tried to hide from an UAV strike. This did not help, and the trench turned into a mass grave.

The next wave of the Wagnerites negatively went on the attack. Now the “denazified” Russian occupiers are fertilizing the soil.

A Ukrainian drone recorded videos featuring the trenches of war criminals littered with corpses. No one even tries to take their bodies out of there.











