Invaders fired on an ambulance in Berislav, paramedics were seriously injured

Nazar Steporuk17:10, 07.04.23

The woman received multiple fractures.

Russian occupiers continue missile terror of Ukrainian cities. During the shelling of Berislav, the enemy hit the ambulance. Two paramedics were seriously injured.

This information was shared by the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine in the official Telegram channel. The message says: “An ambulance just came under fire while leaving for a call in Beryslav (Kherson region). Two paramedics are alive, but were seriously injured.”

Natalia Tanyanskaya had a gunshot fracture of both bones of the left leg and a fracture of the bone of the right leg. Her condition is assessed as serious.

Kozachuk Alexander suffered less. The man received soft tissue injuries and is in a state of moderate severity. Judging by the message from the department, paramedics were taken to the hospital, where they are being treated.

Rashists shell Berislav: what is known

The liberated territory of the Kherson region is regularly attacked by the invaders. One of the most frequent targets was Berislav.

Last night a civilian was killed during heavy shelling of the city . A 36-year-old man was injured by fragments of enemy ammunition. His body was found in the street this morning.

On April 3, the Rashists hit the enterprise in Berislav with 4 air bombs . As a result, the workshops were significantly damaged.

And on March 27, the invaders fired on the city for the whole day . Three civilians were injured due to the shelling.

