Greece ready to send Ukraine another batch of IFVs, artillery rounds, bullets

07.04.2023

Greece is ready to hand over to Ukraine another batch of infantry fighting vehicles, artillery rounds, and small arms ammunition.

That’s according to Pentapostagma referring to the General Staff chief General Konstantinos Floros, Ukrinform reports

“We have proven our solidarity with actions by already providing 72 tons of humanitarian aid and 3,870 tons of military material. And, we will continue to do so,” said General Floros.

He noted that, in addition to the BMP-1, artillery shells, and bullets, Ukraine has also been given STINGER anti-aircraft missiles.

“We are also ready to transfer, in coordination with the International Donation Coordination Center (IDCC), another shipment of BMP-1s, HE 73mm Rockets, artillery ammunition and rifle ammunition,” chief of General Staff said.

The Greek Minister of National Defense, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, in his address stated among other things: “We applied all the sanctions imposed on the invader, despite the significant cost to our country, and we do not regret it… Our fundamental pursuit must be the protection of the international legal order, primarily based on international law and the principles of good neighborliness. However, our immediate goal is to continue to provide you with assistance in the battle for your territorial integrity.”

Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov on Thursday, April 6, visited Athens as part of his tour to meet with officials from NATO member states.

“Very productive meeting with my colleague, Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos. I’m grateful to our Greek friends for their unwavering support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity; humanitarian and defense assistance (IFVs, ammo); and their continued participation in Ramstein,” Reznikov tweeted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lithuania announced another package of military assistance to Ukraine worth EUR 41 million.

