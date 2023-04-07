Fear of exodus: in Russia, ministers were banned from leaving the country

Yuri Kobzar19:28, 07.04.23

Ministers in Russia must obtain special permission for working trips to a neighboring country.

Top officials in Russia have been banned from leaving the country without the express permission of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Unnamed government officials on the rights of anonymity told journalists of The Bell about this .

According to them, recently it is possible to travel abroad only with special permission, which must be coordinated with the Prime Minister. Moreover, permits are issued only for business trips, but not for leisure.

The new requirements apply to almost all top government officials – from heads of departments in ministries to the ministers themselves.

The publication found out that such restrictions apply only to the government of the Russian Federation, and there is nothing of the kind in the presidential administration. Interlocutors of journalists say that the bans are a manifestation of the “special zeal” of Prime Minister Mishustin.

The situation in Russia – chronicles of dictatorship

The Russian authorities are concerned about the flight from the country of the population and officials who fear the approach of the “dark ages”. According to recent reports, the main Russian social network even banned advertising ways to leave Russia .

Last year, among the Russian top officials and oligarchs who managed to jump out abroad (or planning to escape), a mysterious pestilence began. For example, in Spain, a former top manager of one of the largest gas companies in the Russian Federation was found dead. His wife and daughter died with him at the same time.

By the way, those Russians who foolishly decided to return to their homeland are starting to put pressure on the FSB . People are called in for a “survey”, and then they begin to ask why they left and why they decided to return.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...