China tried to convince France to move away from the US as part of a meeting between the two leaders – Reuters

This, according to analysts, is hinted at by the events during the visit.

French President Emmanuel Macron received an unusually generous welcome in China . According to analysts, such a move is an attempt by China to win over one of the key members of the European Union to its side in the confrontation with the United States.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping invited Macron to his father’s former residence in Guangzhou, Reuters reported . The President of the People’s Republic of China rarely arranges such events during visits by foreign officials. According to diplomats, this shows how important France is to Beijing. After all, now the Celestial Empire is actively looking for allies against, as Xi Jinping put it earlier, “comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression” of China by the United States.

“In all Chinese foreign policy campaigns, the relationship between the US and China is subtext … so cooperation with any country, especially a medium or large power such as France, is what they will try to do to counter the US,” Zhao Suisheng said. , Professor of Sinology and Foreign Policy at the University of Denver.

Rhodium Group analyst Noah Barkin expressed a similar sentiment. According to him, China’s main goal is to prevent a close rapprochement between Europe and the United States. And in this regard, Beijing considers Macron its most important partner.

Jean-Pierre Raffarin, a former French prime minister who traveled extensively to China, told reporters on the sidelines of a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People that Xi Jinping’s charisma had some effect on Macron: is a bit of flattery? There’s always a bit of that in human relationships. Each side plays with it.”

Sources told Reuters that Washington is skeptical about the diplomatic interaction between China and France. The US believes that China would like to get closer to Europe in economic terms against the backdrop of a potential deterioration in relations between the EU and the States. However, such a scenario is considered unlikely by the US government.

Washington has taken a wait-and-see attitude and is watching the development of relations between China and France. Meanwhile, analysts believe that Macron did not get much benefit from the visit. The President brought with him gifts and a large business delegation, but received nothing in return.

