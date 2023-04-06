Ukraine will be ready to negotiate on Crimea after successful counter-offensive – OP

Katerina Chernovol01:01, 04/06/23

Sibiga stressed that this does not mean that the option of liberating Crimea from the occupiers by military means is ruled out.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andriy Sibiga said that Ukraine would be ready for negotiations on the future of the temporarily occupied Crimea with Russia if the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct a successful counteroffensive and reach the administrative border of the peninsula with the Kherson region.

“If we manage to achieve our strategic goals on the battlefield and when we are on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open a diplomatic page to discuss this issue … This does not mean that we exclude the path of liberation (the peninsula – ed.) by our army “, he said in an interview with the Financial Times .

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office emphasized that Zelensky and his aides are now discussing such an option purely for the territory of the occupied Crimea.

The publication notes that Sibigi’s comment has become “the clearest statement of interest in negotiations with the Russian Federation” since April 2022 after the termination of negotiations with the aggressor country.

In addition, according to the FT, Sibigi’s words may reassure some officials in the West, who are “skeptical about Ukraine’s ability to retake the peninsula and fear that any attempt to do so militarily could push Russian President Vladimir Putin to escalate the war, possibly using nuclear weapons.” weapons.”

De-occupation of Crimea

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov named 12 steps to liberate the temporarily occupied Crimea from Russian invaders. In particular, it is planned to create a lustration mechanism to assess the degree of involvement of specific individuals in support of the Russian occupiers.

Meanwhile, in the Crimea itself, the occupiers began to create defensive structures . A whole network of trenches and barriers appeared on the peninsula. So, along the Black Sea coast, the invaders installed anti-tank stumps and artillery installations, and also dug ditches there.

