April 6, 2023

The Ukrainian army was successful north of Avdiivka, taking control of previously lost positions.

The Russian side confirms the counterattack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the Donetsk agglomeration near Avdiivka , where, under the onslaught of the Ukrainian military, the invaders were forced to retreat. At the Lost Armor Russian military forum, one of the invaders said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had succeeded north of Avdiivka, taking control of previously lost positions.

The Russians were forced to retreat, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the most unfavorable moment for the RF Armed Forces: the 11th regiment of the invaders was put on rotation, its place was taken by Russian mobilized. It was at this moment that the Ukrainian army launched a counterattack, which the “mobiks” could not cope with and were forced to retreat.

Moreover, the invaders do not fully understand how far the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to advance as part of the counteroffensive deep into Russian positions, fearing the worst scenario for themselves, in which the Ukrainian army advanced to Novoselivka.

According to preliminary information, the Ukrainian army removed the threat of encirclement of Avdiivka. Recall that the militant Girkin admitted that the Russian army had reached a dead end in Bakhmut , and the offensive on Avdiivka was bogged down.

Like this: Like Loading...