Russian official accused of war crimes spoke before the UN Security Council

On April 5, Maria Lvova-Belova, the russian children’s ombudsman, stated during a UN Security Council meeting that moscow is coordinating with international organizations on the issue of returning Ukrainian children, who were taken to russia, to their families. Radio Liberty reported on the event.

Russia, which is presiding over the Security Council this month, called the meeting to allow Lvova-Belova to speak via video call.

Ambassadors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Albania and Malta left the meeting.

The day before, the United Kingdom blocked the internet broadcast of the session. The United States also joined the United Kingdom in blocking the transmission.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters that by blocking the broadcast, Lvova-Belova did not have “an international platform to spread disinformation and defend the horrific actions happening in Ukraine”.

Last month, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Lvova-Belova and russian president putin, accusing them of war crimes related to the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

