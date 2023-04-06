Prigozhin conducted a tour of the cemetery “Wagnerites”: “Yes! It is growing” (video)

Violetta Orlova20:32, 04/06/23

Prigozhin did not specify why his “heroes” are dying on the territory of another state.

The leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, boasted of the number of mercenaries of his company forever sent to the assault in the form of “cannon fodder”, publishing an appeal directly from the cemetery.

Behind Prigozhin, one could see dozens of graves of militants “ground up” in battles in Ukraine, but “Putin’s cook” himself is proud of the “heroes”.

Prigozhin said he would make this cemetery a “memorial” for future generations of Russians.

“Wagner PMC fighters continue to be buried here. Today there are no problems, we are going to improve it and make a memorial out of this cemetery for future generations, who must understand that any war leads to fighters leaving, leaving this life,” – said Prigozhin, though without specifying why “Russian heroes” are dying on the territory of a foreign state.

“This is the same cemetery! Yes! It is growing,” Prigogine added, gesturing towards the graves of the mercenaries.

Losses of “Wagner” in Ukraine – latest news

At present, the Wagner grouping remains the main attacking force of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut.

During the six months of “meat” assaults on Bakhmut, Prigozhin lost thousands of motivated fighters, already relying on the forces of recruited prisoners. In this connection, as stated by the representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty, the attacks at Bakhmut have decreased .

In total, in the battles for Bakhmut, the Russian Federation lost, according to Western figures, up to 30,000 soldiers as of the beginning of March. However, the mortality rate of the “Wagnerites” is much higher than that of the regular troops of the Rashists – 3:1.

