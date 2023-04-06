Patriarch Kirill appoints chief priest for war in Ukraine (photo)

Tamara Otovskaya21:23, 04/06/23

Archpriest Dmitry Vasilenkov previously served as head of the department for interaction with the Cossacks of the St. Petersburg diocese.

Russian Patriarch Kirill signed a decree appointing a chief military priest in the area of ​​the so-called “special military operation.”

According to the official website of the Moscow Patriarchate, Dmitry Vasilenkov, a cleric of the St. Petersburg diocese, who previously held the position of head of the department for interaction with the Cossacks, became the main priest for the war in Ukraine.

Now, on the orders of Kirill, he will “spiritually instruct” Russian military personnel and employees of law enforcement agencies located in the combat zone in Ukraine.

Dmitry Vasilenkov has repeatedly visited the occupied territories since 2014 / photo of the Russian Orthodox Church

