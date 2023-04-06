APU for the first time showed devastating strikes on the territory of Russia (video)

Marta Gichko04:45, 04/06/23

Experts are sure that these videos are addressed to both Russia and the West, which will no longer dictate how Ukraine should defend itself.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time published a video of an artillery strike on targets in Russia.

According to BILD , Ukrainian artillery hit the position of the Russian army near the village of Tsapovka, Belgorod region. The troops of the Russian Federation are located in a forest belt near the farm, 1.3 km from the border with Ukraine. Their positions were discovered by Ukrainian scouts from the 4th Kharkiv border detachment.

BILD notes that this is the first time that the Ukrainian military has released a video of artillery shelling Russian territory. The journalist of the publication Julian Repke called the strike a preventive one and suggested that the Russian army planned to attack from these positions in the direction of Kharkov.

“By preemptive strikes on the territory of Russia, Ukraine shows that it is defending itself more and more confidently and will no longer allow the West to dictate how it should defend itself,” the expert said.

In addition, these strikes once again show the weakness of Moscow. Russia acknowledges the shelling of its territory, but can do nothing about them, although the Kremlin has previously threatened a tough response.

https://www.unian.net/player/GCsFeFvaAPU for the first time showed the destruction of targets on the territory of the Russian Federation

The latest strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation

Despite the fact that Russia threatens tough responses to the shelling of its territory, “bavovna” regularly occurs in the border areas. While Moscow still believes that the war is far away, the border regions of Russia feel the echoes of hostilities firsthand, in particular in the Bryansk region. Recently, an unknown drone attacked the building of the military registration and enlistment office there .

And yesterday, Russian propaganda media announced that a Ukrainian light aircraft allegedly crashed in the Bryansk region.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...