“300 shells in one place”: Putin issued a fable about “cruel Nazis” (video)

04/06/23

The dictator convinces that the Ukrainians do not feel sorry for hundreds of shells in order to destroy the captured military.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the leader of the “DNR” Denis Pushilin to the “carpet” and distinguished himself with a shock statement about the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A fragment of Putin’s speech appeared on the network. In particular, he decided to talk about “cruel Nazis who shoot the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who have surrendered.” According to the crazy version of the President of the Russian Federation, Ukraine does not spare “300 shells” to destroy the captured soldiers.

“Yesterday, it was reported that 14 soldiers of the Ukrainian army had surrendered in one of the directions. It was already late, so ours left several people so that they would not even be guarded, but in order to take them out of the combat zone this morning. The enemy put 300 shells into one place, destroyed all his military. Unfortunately, ours also suffered. But they do not spare their own either, they behave cynically and cruelly,” the dictator said.

https://www.unian.net/player/e2d7hJPRPutin issued a shock statement about the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Other statements by Putin

The dictator is talking more and more cynically about the war in Ukraine. In particular, a year ago he called the war unleashed by Russia a “tragedy”, but justified himself. The Russian dictator said he was allegedly “left no choice.”

During the year of the war, the Kremlin’s goals were reduced territorially to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Recently, the dictator even accused the United States of war, which he himself started against Ukraine.

