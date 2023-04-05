A building of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Moscow is on fire (video)

Yana Stavskaya20:09, 04/05/23

A column of thick smoke rose from the building.

On the evening of April 5, the building of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Znamenka Street in the center of Moscow caught fire , the Russian Telegram channel ” 112 ” reports.

The fire started in the Apraksins’ house on Znamenka Street. The source of ignition is located in the office on the 3rd floor. Emergency services are on site.

A video released by the media shows a plume of thick smoke rising from the building.

Fire in one of the buildings of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow

