Russians massively cut down forests in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

Uncontrolled barbaric felling of forest stands is being carried out, which, if it continues, will inevitably lead to catastrophic consequences for the environment.

Russian invaders are destroying the natural resource potential in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

“Since the beginning of the occupation, Russian enterprises have organized logging in Zaporozhye, Kherson and other temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine. At the same time, entrepreneurs carry out uncontrolled barbaric cutting of forest plantations, which, if it continues, will inevitably lead to catastrophic consequences for the environment. Most of the forests in this region of artificial origin and they were specially created to protect against wind, soil and water erosion, performing the function of recreational and forest reclamation plantations,” Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said in Telegram .

Malyar also said that during the last ten days of March in the Mariupol region, intensive movement of columns of Russian trucks loaded with freshly cut round timber was recorded along the E105 and M18 highways.

In addition, Malyar noted that in some settlements of the occupied territories, the Russian command forbade the local population to carry out agricultural work in the fields, which is likely to lead to the disruption of the current spring sowing campaign, and in the future – the abandonment of agricultural land.

Thefts from Ukraine by invaders-details

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Russian invaders even began to steal decks.

On the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, the occupiers are intensifying security measures in some settlements and taking the loot to the Crimea .

