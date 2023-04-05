Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking space satellites

Yuri Kobzar20:43, 04/05/23

Moscow threatens Ukraine with terrible punishments, however, it is not clear what kind.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of “attempting to influence” Russian communications satellites. The corresponding statement was circulated by the press service of the department .

“The Kiev regime, with the participation of specialists from a number of foreign states, is attempting to influence Russian civilian communications satellites,” the statement said.

The diplomats of the aggressor country called these actions “an outrageous violation of international law.”

“The Russian side has the right to respond appropriately. All the necessary opportunities for this are available,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

How exactly Ukraine is trying to influence Russian satellites is not reported. It also does not specify what other “answer” options Russia has, which has already unleashed a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Satellites as weapons in war

During the full-scale Russian invasion, space satellites became one of the most important sources of intelligence information. It is known that Western partners share with Ukraine their data obtained from space intelligence.

At the same time, Ukraine has for some time acquired its own reconnaissance satellite. As stated in the GUR, the ICEYE satellite bought for the money of Ukrainians helped Ukrainian fighters destroy thousands of pieces of Russian equipment.

Russia has its own military satellites, but they are significantly inferior in capabilities to their Western counterparts. In addition, the Russian military does not share intelligence with the Wagner Group militants , who have to buy satellite imagery from private companies.

