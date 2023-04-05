Putin spoke to the Security Council of the Russian Federation and the “Gauleiters”: he slandered another “The Hague”

Yana Stavskaya18:22, 04/05/23

Putin called on the security forces to even tougher persecution of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned about “Ukrainian nationalists” in Russian-occupied territories and is shifting his crimes onto Ukraine.

At today’s meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation , which was attended by “Gauleiters” from the Zaporozhye, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions, Putin said that the mythical “nationalists” “continue to expose cities and towns to artillery and mortar attacks.”

Putin called the liquidation of collaborators in the occupied territories “acts of terrorism against representatives of the city authorities, law enforcement agencies, journalists and public figures.”

Moreover, Putin said that such “acts of terror” are taking place directly on the territory of Russia, accusing the “potential of third countries” of preparing them.

Putin called on the security forces to even tougher persecution of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories: “… to protect people and their security, property from crime, arbitrariness and violence.”

Putin, who launched the invasion against Ukraine, stressed that in the occupied territories “we have to build the entire system of ensuring public safety and legality from scratch.”

