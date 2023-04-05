Poland transfers eight MiGs to Ukraine, to send six more

05.04.2023 15:44

Poland has handed over eight MiG-29 fighter aircraft to Ukraine and is preparing to send six more jets.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As reported, the Ukrainian president and his wife pay an official visit to Poland on April 5.

Besides a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Zelensky is also scheduled to meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, business representatives, Ukrainians and Poles at the Royal Castle.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...