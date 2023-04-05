National Republican Army takes responsibility for murder of propagandist Tatarsky

5 APRIL 2023

The National Republican Army has claimed responsibility for arranging the murder of propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky.

Source: Latvia-based Russian independent news outlet Meduza; Rospartizan Telegram-channel; Ilya Ponomaryov, the former member of the State Duma who is living in Ukraine

Quote from the National Republican Army: “On 2 April 2023, we organised and carried out an action against the Z-activists group and personally against the well-known war propagandist, war criminal Maxim Fomin, known as Vladlen Tatarsky. This action was prepared and carried out by us independently, and we have no connection with and did not receive assistance from any foreign structures, let alone security services.”

Details: They have stressed that the action was not directed against civilians, and “all the casualties are among the active supporters of the war”.

Representatives of the organisation have also called on Russian human rights activists to provide assistance to Darya Trepova, who was arrested in this case, and “other innocent people”.

Previously: In August 2022, Ilya Ponomaryov reported that the National Republican Army was also behind the murder of Darya Dugina, the daughter of infamous Russian propagandist Alexander Dugin, the author of the “Russian World” concept (i.e., Russia’s dominating role in the world – ed.)

Before his statement, there were no mentions of this organisation online.

On 2 April 2023, the day of Vladlen Tatarsky’s death, the former MP hinted in the media that he knew the killers of the “war correspondent”, but was still waiting for the “official position of the group that carried out this action”.

Background:

On 2 April, an explosion occurred in a cafe in the centre of St Petersburg that had previously belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, killing “war correspondent” (military blogger) Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring 30 other people.

Russian security forces detained a resident of St. Petersburg, Daria Trepova, on suspicion of murder.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War have suggested that forces inside Russia may have been involved in Tatarsky’s murder, and it could have been a “warning” meant for Prigozhin.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee has accused Ukrainian special services and supporters of Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation of killing collaborator and propagandist Maxim Fomin, who called himself a “war correspondent” and went by the name Vladlen Tatarsky.

