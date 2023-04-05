Lavrov made a ridiculous confession: the Russian Federation and the United States are already at war (video)

Yuri Kobzar21:26, 04/05/23

The Russian leadership seems to believe that it is the Americans who are causing the defeats on the Russian front.

Russia and the United States are already in a “hot phase of war” with each other, but relations still need to be maintained. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a comment to one of the Russian propagandists.

“We are really in the hot phase of the war, because the Ukrainian Nazis are fighting with American weapons first of all, and the American administration each time threatens to supply ever more long-range and deadly systems,” Lavrov said.

At the same time, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that the “hot phase of the war” with the United States should not interfere with relations between the two countries.

“Relationships, I think, need to be maintained. At least we do not lose hope that the Americans will wake up to the mind, and they will still resume some kind of dialogue,” Lavrov explained.

https://www.unian.net/player/nRAVPUj2Lavrov on the war with the USA

