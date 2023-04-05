Erdogan called for urgent reform of the UN Security Council

Ludmila Zhernovskaya01:37, 04/05/23

2 minutes.8919

He called the existing order unsustainable.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for an urgent “inclusive and comprehensive” reform of the UN Security Council .

He delivered a speech at a dinner with foreign ambassadors and diplomats in Ankara, writes Anadolu . The Turkish president said that the order that limits the fate of mankind to five countries is not sustainable.

“The current order, which traps the fate of humanity between the lips of 5 countries, is not sustainable. It is imperative that the UN Security Council be reformed with an inclusive and comprehensive understanding,” he said

Speaking about the war in Ukraine, Erdogan expressed confidence in the possibility of “preserving a just peace that will allow both sides to get an honorable exit and lead our region out of the whirlpool into which it was drawn.”

Russia in the UN

As you know, France, the USA, China, Great Britain and Russia have the right of veto in the UN. For example, Russia vetoed a resolution calling for the withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine.

Last fall, the United States of America called for reform of the UN Security Council because of Russian aggression. In Turkey, they then supported the abolition of the right of veto in the Council system .

Ukraine has repeatedly called for the exclusion of Russia from the permanent membership of the Security Council , but to no avail. Moreover, since April 1 of this year, Russia has been chairing the UN Security Council .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...