Urgently leave or “prepare”: Vereshchuk appealed to residents of the occupied territories

According to the minister, the Russian invaders in the occupied territories of Ukraine are “packing things.”

Vice Prime Minister-Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Irina Vereshchuk advises Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories to either evacuate to third countries, or “prepare”.

“It is alarming in the temporarily occupied territories. This is not surprising. The occupying officials still have a little time to get out of there,” Vereshchuk said on Telegram .

According to the minister, some “officials” in the occupied territories are already packing their things. “It would be nice if they took the collaborators with them. But that’s how it will turn out,” Vereshchuk added.

She advised the Ukrainians to either temporarily leave for third countries or “prepare”, probably referring to the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army.

“You know what to do. The main thing is to take care of yourself and your children,” the head of the Ministry of Reintegration stressed.

The flight of Russians from the occupied territories

On February 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the occupying self-proclaimed “authority” in the Kherson region was preparing to flee to the territory of Crimea due to fears of de-occupation. Military trucks are used to transport collaborators; only hand luggage was allowed to be taken with them.

In addition, on March 1, the General Staff noted that the invaders continue to evacuate from Crimea.

On March 13, Vereshchuk stated that the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories had begun preparations for the emergency evacuation of certain categories of employees of the occupation administrations and their families.

