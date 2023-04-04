Marta Gichko15:38, 04.04.23

Obviously, the scandalous politician for this publication was inspired by the elimination of propagandists.

The disgraced Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev “marked himself” with strange thoughts about terrorism. Traditionally, it was not without hysteria and insults.

“Terrorism is again on our streets, in our cities. But now the forces that our sworn Western friends recently saw as the “honor and conscience of the era” are engaged in terror. Opponents of the “authoritarian regime.” Fearless knights of justice and the fight against corruption. The masks have been dropped. Here he is, the “flower” of our non-systemic opposition – he is at war with his people, he undermines and kills. These scoundrels not only openly want the defeat of Russia and the death of our Motherland, now they are executing their compatriots, “Medvedev wrote, recalling the liquidation of Vladlen’s propagandists Tatarsky, Daria Dugina and a performance with shooting in the Bryansk region.

“The circle of history has closed. This trash has found its final place in the annals of our country. The dumb-headed perpetrators of terrorist attacks today whiningly lament: “I was used.” disgraced Medvedev.

However, he is sad that those who “financed hired killers, who dictated their plans” remain unpunished. According to Medvedev, “the irreconcilable opposition, which has been fighting against its own country for several years now with the active support of the West, where pompous films are made about it, marked by biased awards, is to blame for everything.” The disgraced politician called the Russian opposition “terrorists and murderers” who “sworn to darkness and terror along with the murderers of their native Kyiv Nazi regime.”

“They are not negotiated with terrorists. They are exterminated like mad dogs with poisonous saliva flowing from their mouths. Without unnecessary pretentious words. Only an opportunity arises. Even if sometimes years are spent on it. Forgiveness and compassion are not applied to them. This is precisely the highest justice” , – summed up the hysterical Medvedev.

