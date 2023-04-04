Russia attacked Odessa with strike drones: how many air defense shot down

Larisa Kozova02:38, 04/04/23

In total, up to 17 launches were recorded.

At night, the Russian invaders attacked Odessa and the Odessa region with attack drones.

This was announced by the head of the Odessa regional military administration Yuriy Kruk on his page on the social network Facebook . “The enemy has just attacked Odessa and the Odessa region with strike UAVs. According to the results of the work of air defense units, there is a downing. Once again we emphasize that in wartime not all events can be commented on or put on public display,” the message says.

Crook is asking people to refrain from commenting on certain points that appear on social media. “Combat work continues and a second wave is possible. Therefore, I ask the residents of the Odessa region not to neglect air raid signals and stay in shelters!” Crook said.

Updated at 03:15 : The air raid alert was canceled in the city and the region.

Updated at 04:00 : The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of 14 Shahed-136/131 strike drones, with which Russia attacked from the south.

“In total, up to 17 launches of strike UAVs were recorded, presumably from the area of ​​​​the eastern coast of the Sea of ​​\u200b\u200bAzov. 14 Shaheds were destroyed by the air defense forces and means of the South Air Command,” the report says.

Explosions thundered in Odessa: what is known

Earlier it was reported that several explosions thundered in Odessa. This happened before an air raid alert was issued in the city and region

The speaker of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Sergei Bratchuk, reported on the work of air defense and urged the citizens to stay in shelters. Ukrainians are urged not to remove the work of air defense.

The air raid alert continues to sound in the area.

