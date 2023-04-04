Marta Gichko18:21, 04.04.23

According to her, the abducted child says all this through “eight years of propaganda” in her hometown.

Children’s Ombudsman of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova publicly gave out nonsense about a kidnapped Ukrainian child , which she illegally keeps in her family.

According to the Daily Storm, Lvova-Belova unexpectedly spoke about the Russophobic tendencies of a Ukrainian child whom she considers “adopted”.

“The adopted son (kidnapped boy from Mariupol – UNIAN) runs after the younger ones with the words:” Eat the m*skalenko! “. But I understand that this is not connected with him, but with that anti-Russian propaganda,” Lvova-Belova said.

https://www.unian.net/player/DagreSdtChildren’s Ombudsman of the Russian Federation issued nonsense about a kidnapped Ukrainian child

Kidnapping of Ukrainian children

Russian occupiers are massively deporting little Ukrainians, including children who have parents. Analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War report that children abducted in Ukraine are being given up for adoption by Russian families. In addition, the Russian children’s ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova adopted a boy who was taken from Mariupol.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...