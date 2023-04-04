Kuleba on results of NATO-Ukraine Commission: AFU to receive everything needed for counteroffensive

04.04.2023

At a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, partners agreed to increase financing for Ukraine’s projects and speed up the supply of certain weapons.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a briefing, following the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Kuleba, there is absolutely no weariness that some media outlets predict from time to time. Today, there have been clear not only words of support, but also the announcements of new commitments, Kuleba noted.

For example, the Netherlands pledged to transfer several dozens of millions of euros to the NATO fund, providing financing for Ukraine’s projects.

Kuleba mentioned that Ukraine’s partners had increased the NATO budget, providing financing for the projects related to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and accelerated the delivery of certain types of weapons previously promised to Ukraine.

Kuleba emphasized that one of the key objectives, i.e. to speed up the supply of everything needed for Ukraine’s counteroffensive, had been achieved.

