“Extremist ideology”: in Russia they gathered to ban feminism

The State Duma has already prepared a bill that will prohibit the struggle of Russian women for their rights.

Russia plans to ban feminism as an “extremist ideology”. The corresponding draft law has already been prepared by deputies of the Russian parliament. Oleg Matveychev, deputy head of the Committee on Information Policy of the State Duma, told the Paragraph about this .

It was decided to ban feminism in Russia due to the fact that the leaders of the feminist movement opposed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and spread “fakes” about the Russian army in their social networks.

“Feminists in the West are all against Putin, against Russia and for the war. Feminists in Ukraine generally said that real feminism is that women serve together with men, fighting against Russians. Our feminists are just agents of the West,” Matveychev said.

However, the list of accusations was not limited to the anti-war position of the leaders of the movement. Now the deputies do not like the very concept of women’s struggle for their rights.

“They (feminists – ed.) are engaged in the destruction of traditional values, their activities are contrary to the presidential decree on the support of traditional values. They are in favor of divorce, for childlessness, for abortion,” the deputy is indignant.

The bill is currently being coordinated by the “Commission to Investigate the Facts of Interference by Foreign States in the Internal Affairs of Russia.” If this body approves the bill, it will be submitted for consideration by the State Duma itself.

Repression in Russia

Prior to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian authorities pursued only active opponents of the Putin regime. In addition, in the occupied territory of Ukraine, in particular in the Crimea, the Crimean Tatars were repressed, which continues today .

However, after February 24 last year, against the backdrop of the emergence of many dissatisfied with the war, the Russian security forces have already taken on ordinary citizens who are outraged by the war on social networks. Sometimes it comes to the point of absurdity when the special forces storm the apartments of those who write the wrong comments in Odnoklassniki.

