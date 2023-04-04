China voted against the continuation of the work of the commission to investigate the crimes of Russia

Antonina Dolomanzhi23:11, 04.04.23

Her work was continued.

The mandate of the UN Independent International Commission to Investigate the Crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in the field of human rights has been extended for another year.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , the commission will continue to investigate all violations of international human rights law, international humanitarian law and related crimes in the context of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

The extension of the mission’s mandate was also welcomed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. He thanked all UN member states that supported this decision. “This is another important step to ensure the accountability of the aggressor state,” he stressed on Twitter,

According to Sky News , China voted against this UN resolution. In total, 28 countries supported the project, 17 abstained.

