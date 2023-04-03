Ukrainian general reports on combat readiness of army units on border with Belarus

03.04.2023

The Commander of the Joint Forces, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, assured Ukrainians that the Defense and Security Forces in the northern operational zone are in constant combat readiness, fully prepared for an adequate response to any incursions.

The general said this in a video published on the Telegram channel of the Joint Forces Command, Ukrinform reports.

Video: Joint Forces Command, Telegram

“Our intelligence is monitoring the situation related to the combat readiness check in the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus. We have full information on the movement of weapons and military equipment within the framework of the specified inspection. Our defense and security forces in the northern operational zone are on constant alert and are always ready for an adequate response,” said Naiev.

As reported, in Belarus, on the instructions of the self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko, the army command began a combat readiness check in the armed forces.

