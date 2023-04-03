Ukraine to get remote weapon systems from Australia

03.04.2023

Australia’s Electro Optic Systems (EOS) announced it has secured a conditional contract to supply Remote Weapon Systems (RWS) to Ukraine valued at up to US$80 million.

That’s according to a statement released by the manufacturer.

EOS’ Defence Systems business has secured the contract with SpetsTechnoExport (STE), a Ukrainian state-owned foreign trade enterprise to supply up to one hundred of its heavy RWS to Ukraine, including spares and related services.

The contract envisions supply during 2023 and 2024, subject to demonstration testing over the coming weeks and other customary terms for military contracts.

“Designed to deliver greater accuracy and reliability than any other competitor system, the RWS can be integrated on to various vehicles and platforms and used for a broad range of mission profiles, whilst ensuring full weapon readiness as the crew operates the system while protected within the vehicle,” reads the report.

The product is manufactured in Australia. In performing this contract, EOS will draw upon a support network and supply chain consisting of over one hundred suppliers located across Australia, and others internationally, according to the company statement.

