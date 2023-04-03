Ukraine has a “super weapon”: AFU Are Capable Of Breaking Through And Cutting Enemy Corridor To Crimea

2.04.2023

It’s likely that Ukrainian troops will try to break through in the Zaporizhzhia region to the coast of the Sea of Azov, cutting off the land enemy corridor to Crimea.

Russian journalist, historian and writer Yulia Latynina expressed this opinion in her YouTube blog.

She noted that Ukraine did not receive NATO aviation for the counteroffensive. But at the same time, Ukraine has a superweapon – detailed intelligence data about the front.

“From my point of view, the main, absolute super-trump card that exceeds everything (…) is complete, detailed information about everything that happens in the Zaporizhzhia corridor (the main blow will be there). It is relatively well protected after mobilization,” said Mrs Latynina.

She clarifies that there are about 360,000 Russian troops in Ukraine. At the same time, only 40,000 of them are on the frontline, as their command is saving reserves.

“Gerasimov [the head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces – Ed.] is also not a fool. He understands that the main thing is to wait until the Ukrainians advance holding the defence and not to burn his troops on the offensive. That’s why he left the Wagner to grind Bakhmut,” the Russian journalist said.

She clarified that the invaders have recently been very intensively retrenching there, preparing for the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, Latynina is sure that this will not help the Russians.

“Defense nodes (of the Russian Armed Forces) are not a continuous chain. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will simply bypass all these defence nodes, not to mention the cities. They will bypass it and deliver precision strikes with GLSDB and JDAM. They will smash the headquarters and depots. They’ll start with the headquarters, and very far from the frontline, disorganizating the command. Then depots, and then armoured vehicles will go, which will cut the supply lines,” Mrs Latynina said.

She added that the infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will infiltrate to the rear of the Russians through holes in the defence, bypassing the most fortified areas, when conducting their offensive.

