Trump: “Ultimately [Putin] is going to take over all of Ukraine”— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) April 2, 2023
pic.twitter.com/50oevKMuhW
(C)TWITTER 2023
Trump: “Ultimately [Putin] is going to take over all of Ukraine”— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) April 2, 2023
pic.twitter.com/50oevKMuhW
(C)TWITTER 2023
One comment
This guy is not only orange, or a baboon, or has a big mouth, but he has zero military sense. He should’ve been asked HOW his criminal buddy should accomplish that.
It’s very strange how well this big mouth gets along with some of the world’s worst dictators. That makes me very suspicious.