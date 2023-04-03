Secret KGB academy taught young men to seduce Western diplomats – The Mirror

Evgenia Sokolenko23:41, 04/02/23

Then they used compromising evidence for blackmail.

The KGB recruited young men and women as spies . They chose mainly residents of poor regions. In a secret KGB facility in Russia, they were taught to meet foreigners in public places.

They were supposed to seduce diplomats and collect dirt on them, according to The Mirror. Russian agents included singers, actresses, dancers and teachers.

According to the publication, in Germany, special services with ties to the KGB trained agents in psychological manipulation and the basics of Marxism-Leninism. They were called Romeos. They were well educated and well dressed men with a sense of humor.

According to ex-Stasi secret police officer and “Romeo” Gerhard Bayer, they seduced women by creating the illusion of being able to spend their whole lives together. One of the victims of such manipulations was the secretary of the German Chancellor in Bonn. The woman passed secret data to her lover for 14 years.

At the same time, a secretary at the American embassy handed over over 1,500 top-secret documents over 22 years. And only after the secretary was exposed, did they manage to find out who their boyfriends worked for.

In addition, the KGB recruited male opera singers. Among them was the singer Konstantin Lapshin, who seduced a number of officials and diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow. Compromising evidence was used in the following way: officials were given a choice – publishing their personal information or betraying the country.

