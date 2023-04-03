Russians still have time to leave, otherwise, we will destroy them – Zelensky

03.04.2023 15:03

President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that Ukraine will definitely liberate its temporarily occupied territories so, if the Russians fail to pull out, they will be destroyed.

Ukraine’s President told journalists this during a trip to Yahidne village, Chernihiv region, on the occasion of the anniversary of its liberation from Russian invaders, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As for our progress on the front, I cannot say when we will be ready for very specific things. But we are preparing to be strong on the battlefield and de-occupy our land. It is difficult to say how and when this will be done. I will not talk about specific things because we cannot give the terrorists from Russia the opportunity to prepare our tools toward to liberation. But we will do it, and they should be aware of that. They still have time to leave, otherwise, we will destroy them,” the president emphasized.

As reported, on the anniversary of the liberation of Yahidne village, Chernihiv region, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the school where Russian invaders held civilians hostage for almost a month.

On March 3, 2022, Russian occupants entered Yahidne, Chernihiv region. They kicked out residents from their homes and herded them into a school basement. In total, the Russian military held a 197-square-meter school basement, 367 people, including 50 children and several infants, the youngest just one in a half months old. Eleven villagers died, unable to survive the inhumane conditions, and 10 more were shot by Russian invaders.

In June 2022, law enforcement officers charged eight Russian soldiers with the killing of civilians in Yahidne.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...