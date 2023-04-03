Russia will fall apart within 3-7 years – Danilov

Katerina Chernovol22:07, 03.04.23

Danilov noted that the West is afraid of Russia’s fragmentation, but this process is already underway.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that the West should start preparing for the collapse of the Russian Federation , which was not done before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

As he noted in an interview with The Times , Russia has weakened and is in danger of falling apart. According to him, this was confirmed by the meeting of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“The West does not know Russia, and the West is afraid of Russia’s fragmentation. But this process is already underway,” Danilov stressed.

He added that the collapse of the Russian Federation will be “spectacular” and will occur within the next three, five or seven years.

“This is a historical process, and history cannot be stopped,” the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council summed up.

The collapse of Russia: forecasts

Many politicians and experts predict that after the end of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Russia will not exist in its usual form. Analysts say that the Russian Federation will split into different subjects.

Russian oppositionist, former State Duma deputy Igor Yakovenko says that there are already some prerequisites for the collapse of the Russian Federation after its defeat in Ukraine. He does not rule out that “Muscovy” may appear – Moscow and the Moscow region.

At the same time, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office, believes that the complete collapse of Russia, which everyone is talking about, will still not happen. According to him, the process of separation of some “ethnic territories” with a different history will be launched.

