Poland sends first MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

03.04.2023 11:12

Poland completed the transfer of the first MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

“Several MiG-29s have already been delivered to Ukraine, they already help Ukraine to defend the country… According to my information, the process of handing over the first batch [of aircraft] has already been completed,” Head of the International Policy Bureau at the Presidential Chancellery of the Republic of Poland Marcin Przydacz said on the air of RMF24 radio, Ukrinform reports.

He noted that during the official visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Poland on April 5, “the Ukrainian side will ask for further support without a doubt.”

According to Przydacz, Warsaw gives Kyiv post-Soviet MiG-29s, “which were supposed to be repaired in 2-3 years.” Instead, Poland buys modern American F-35s and other modern equipment and weapons.

As reported, Poland and Slovakia plan to hand over a total of 33 MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine: of them, Kyiv should receive 20 from Warsaw and 13 from Bratislava. According to preliminary information, these countries have already transferred four MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine. At the same time, Poland purchased 48 South Korean FA-50 aircraft. By the end of the year, 12 aircraft of the configuration used by the South Korean Air Force should be delivered to the country. The next 36 aircraft will be equipped already in accordance with the additional needs of Poland.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...