NATO Secretary General named the amount of aid provided to Ukraine during the year of the war

Ludmila Zhernovskaya22:45, 04/03/23

The Alliance sees no sign that the Russian dictator wants peace.

Over the past year, Western allies have provided more than $70 billion in military aid to Ukraine .

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference in Brussels, writes CNN . “There are no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. He is preparing for a new war,” he warned.

The Secretary General noted that the support of the Alliance is designed for the long term. “We will discuss how we can step up our support, including by continuing to strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces and supporting the transition from the Soviet era to NATO equipment and equipment,” Stoltenberg said, stressing the need to take action after the end of the war so that Ukraine can deter future aggression

At the same time, he urged NATO allies to invest more in defense, speaking of instability, terrorism, and the growing influence of Iran, Russia and China.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...