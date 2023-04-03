Germany’s Vice Chancellor Habeck Makes Unannounced Ukraine Visit

April 03, 2023
Germany’s Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has arrived for political talks in Ukraine in an unannounced visit. He and a small business delegation will focus on the energy sector.
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning for political talks on a surprise visit.
Habeck said the aim of the talks was to “give Ukraine hope” that the country will be rebuilt after the war.
Habeck said the purpose of his trip was to send a clear signal to Ukraine: “A signal that we believe it will be victorious, that it will be rebuilt, that there is an interest from Europe not only to support it in times of need, but that Ukraine will also be an economically strong partner in the future.”
The business of rebuilding
The talks will reportedly focus on cooperation to redevelop Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Habeck, who is also Germany’s economy minister, said investment decisions had either already been made, or were due to be made.
He was accompanied by a small business delegation including Siegfried Russwurm, president of the Federation of German Industries.
Russwurm described the trip as a “signal to the Ukrainians that German industry also stands with them.”
It is Habeck’s first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, 2022.
Energy partnership with Ukraine
Germany and Ukraine should deepen their energy partnership, Habeck said after visiting a power substation supplying the most densely populated parts of Ukraine.
Germany and Ukraine have had a formal energy partnership since 2020, aimed at increasing energy efficiency, modernizing the electricity sector, expanding renewable energy production and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“The wish and the strategic plans — and these are security plans of the Ukrainians — are actually to make the energy system broader and more decentralized,” said Habeck. “In this respect, two things fit together quite well: the need for security and a sustainable energy system.”
He said achieving those goals could make the Ukrainian energy sector more resilient and also turn the country into an energy exporter to the rest of Europe.
Germany has become one of Ukraine’s key military backers, despite initial criticism that it had been too hesitant to help. Most recently, Berlin has provided Kyiv with 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks, said to be among the most potent weapons in the West’s arsenal.
Weapons and ammo are in the forefront of much war news these days. However, Ukraine must look into the future in many other aspects besides building a powerful military, for when this war is won, there will be a huge job to be accomplished getting the country up and running again. I am glad that Germany is taking an initiative in this regard. We already have the German arms firm Rheinmetall wanting to produce tanks in Ukraine. Many other companies will follow, while some are already engaged in the country.
BTW, Robert Habeck is a friend of Ukraine. He wanted to give Ukraine weapons even before this full-scale war got started.
I don’t share your enthusiasm Sir OFP. I believe the rebuilding of our country should be given to those that helped the most the UK Poland, Baltics, and others that gave 7 til it hurt. Yes I harbor I’ll will towards the krauts. As far as I’m concerned there’re selfish greedy self serving motherfuckers and should stew in their own sauerkraut and suck on their bratwurst. They don’t deserve to profit anything from Ukraine.