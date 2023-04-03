Enemy retreats from some positions in Donetsk sector – Defense Forces

02.04.2023

Due to the coordinated and skillful actions of the Ukrainian defenders in the Donetsk sector, the enemy has retreated from some positions, now the Ukrainian forces are preparing for defensive operations.

Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Tavria area, said this during the nationwide news telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“There is information about the arrival of Wagner mercenaries, but there is still no confirmation that these are really Wagner mercenaries. The enemy is conducting offensive operations in the area of Avdiivka, Marinka and Karlivka. They conducted 30 assault actions over the past day, and 10 overnight. All enemy offensive actions were carried out without deployment of equipment, only in one case the enemy used two tanks,” the spokesman said.

He added that the enemy suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment, but, according to intelligence, there is a build-up of equipment in the area of Verkhniotoretske. The invaders may attempt to start more powerful military operations from this area.

He added that the enemy suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment, but, according to intelligence, there is a build-up of enemy military equipment in the area of Verkhniotoretske. The invaders may attempt to start more powerful military operations from this area.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy is carrying out fortification works and conducting tactical exercises. In addition, the enemy came under fire as they attempted to conduct reconnaissance.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to April 2, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 174,550 Russian soldiers, including 560 invaders in the past day alone.

Like this: Like Loading...