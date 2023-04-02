Zelensky noted the importance of the next week for the victory of Ukraine

Inna Andalitskaya20:49, 04/02/23

According to the head of state, preparations are already underway for the planned events and decisions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted the importance of next week for Ukraine’s victory .

Preparations are already underway for the planned events, the Ukrainian leader said, concluding his today’s video message to the Ukrainians.

“The next week will be especially significant for our defense, for our movement towards victory. We are already preparing for the planned events and decisions,” Zelensky stressed.

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – what is known

Recently, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the Ukrainian army will begin an operation to liberate the territories in April-May, when the weather allows. The counterattack will be on several fronts.

However, Ukraine still needs an additional supply of heavy military equipment so that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be successful.

According to Czech President Petr Pavl, Ukraine will have only one counteroffensive attempt , since the West does not have enough resources for more.

Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Igor Romanenko stressed that before the start of the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military must exhaust the enemy and force him to go on the defensive.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...