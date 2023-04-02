Marta Gichko08:20, 04/02/23

However, the separatists, terrorists and propagandists decided to save their army.

Terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin , propagandist Maxim Kalashnikov and separatist Pavel Gubarev unanimously whined that Russia was on the brink of military defeat.

A strange video with very real predictions appeared on the terrorist’s Telegram channel . Girkin and Co. announced that they would “prevent capitulation” by creating the “Angry Patriots Club”.

Girkin and his “colleagues” published their manifesto on April 1 – April Fool’s Day.

“We are creating the Angry Patriots Club. I’m not afraid to say that we are approaching military defeat,” Girkin said.

Critic Girkin: latest statements

Girkin is one of the most active critics of the Russian military-political command of the Russian Federation. He recently trolled senseless and fruitless Wagner assaults in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Then he predicted the failure of the Russian occupying army in the battle for Bakhmut.

And on the eve of Girkin said that all the invaders fall under the article on war crimes , because they are participating in the war, which Putin was afraid to declare officially.

