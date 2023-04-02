Ukrainian woman accidentally found a boy from Ukraine in Chechnya – media

Anastasia Gorbacheva20:01, 04/02/23

The child clearly understood the Ukrainian language and even translated into Russian.

A Ukrainian woman accidentally found a boy from Ukraine in the Russian Chechen Republic . The child exclaimed “Glory to Ukraine!” when he saw the girl against the backdrop of the Ukrainian flag.

So, a video from a Russian video chat is being distributed on the network. On the footage, a Ukrainian woman is talking to a man who claims that he is in Chechnya. At the same time, next to him is a small boy who shouted: “Glory to Ukraine!”

According to the man, he does not understand the Ukrainian language, the questions from the girl are translated by the child. The Ukrainian woman tried to find out where the child was from. In turn, the man said that the boy was from Kyiv.

Also, male voices and laughter are heard in the background, as well as the phrase: “The brothers Kyiv will go.”

Ukrainian woman accidentally found a boy from Ukraine in Chechnya

First, information appeared that the found child was from the Kherson region. This is allegedly eight-year-old Ivan Malinovsky.

Later, the Magnolia Child Tracing Service denied this information.

“We carefully checked the information, and also contacted Ivan’s mother, who was looking for him. The woman confirmed that the video is not her son, not Ivan Malinovsky!” the message says .

At the same time, in the “Find Your Own” project, in a comment to the publication “Ukrainska Pravda”, they reported that the boy who got on the video was recognized by his relatives.

Russian invaders kidnap children in Ukraine – what is known

After a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian invaders distinguished themselves by deporting little Ukrainians. We are talking not only about orphans, but also about children who have parents.

Analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War report that children abducted in Ukraine are being given up for adoption by Russian families. In addition, the Russian Children’s Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova adopted a boy taken from Mariupol.

In connection with the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In turn, the authorized representative of the President of Ukraine for the rights of the child and child rehabilitation, Daria Gerasimchuk, said that almost 14,000 children were known to have been abducted by Russians .

